Andhra Pradesh

Trust board for Durga temple constituted

The State Government has constituted a 16-member Non-Hereditary Trust Board for the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

The trustees will hold the office for a period of two years, according to a government order released on Thursday.

The members include Paila Somi Naidu, Katakam Sridevi, D.V.R.K. Prasad, Busireddy Subbayamma, Puli Chandrakala, O.V. Ramana, Ganta Prasada Rao, Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Chakka Venkata Naga Vara Lakshmi, Karthika Rajya Lakshmi, Netikopula Sujatha, Nalapatta Ambika, Kanugula Venkata Ramana, Nersu Satish and Bandaru Jyothi.

Chief priest of the Devasthanam, Lingambotla Durga Prasad, has been named an ex-officio member.

The chairman of the Board will be elected once the members take oath and assume office.

