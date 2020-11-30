Truckers’ body concerned over hike in diesel prices

SRIKAKULAM

30 November 2020 01:48 IST

Granite Lorry Owners association urges Transport Department not to impose heavy fines

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association and Srikakulam Granite Lorry Owners and Trailers Association, in a joint statement, expressed their concern over the skyrocketing of diesel prices which led to huge losses for the owners of granite lorry and trailers in Srikakulam district.

The associations said that while the per tonne loading charge remained at ₹600 in the last four years, the price of diesel had risen from ₹62 to ₹79 in the State.

Srikakulam Granite Lorry Owners and Trailers Association elected Chinnala Venkata Satyanarayana at the general body meeting held in Tekkali under the supervision of AP State Lorry Owners Association’s vice-president Mudiya Janakiram Reddy. The association also elected Allu Nagesh as general secretary and Guna Siva Krishna, U. Shyamkumar and K. Lakshmunnaidu as vice-presidents.

Mr.Venkata Satyanarayana said that unhealthy business practices, overloading, and return journey without any loads were leading to huge losses for the lorry owners. “The lorry owners and drivers should not violate norms as heavy loads are resulting in huge fines from the Transport Department. Proper weight checks would prevent unwanted penalties. Lorry owners and drivers should try for bookings on their return journeys from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other States. Cement and other materials can be transported on the return journey by developing cordial relations with lorry owners and drivers of other States. We are also trying to improve coordination with respective organisations of other States,” Mr. Chinna Rao said.

Delegation to meet CM

Mr. Chinna Rao said that a delegation would meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, requesting them to reduce the tax and surcharge burden on petroleum products within Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Janakiram urged the Transport Department not to impose heavy fines as minor discrepancies in weight are common when huge granite loads are carried on trailers. He urged the government to control diesel prices as they would have an immediate impact on the transport sector as well as a cascading effect on overall business activity.

Mr. Allu Nagesh said that bad roads in many parts of the State are leading to a delay in transport of granite and other material. He urged the members to be united in drawing the attention of the government to their long-pending demands. Srikakulam Lorry Owners Association president Badana Janardhana Rao and the association’s legal adviser K. Nanaji were present at the meeting.