Truck rams into car, kills three at Bhakarapeta ghat

Published - September 12, 2024 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the vehicles involved in the road accident that took place at Bhakarapeta ghat on the Tirupati-Anantapur national highway on Thursday.

A tomato-laden truck rammed into a car at the Bhakarapeta ghat on the Tirupati-Anantapur national highway, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two. The truck was travelling from Kalakada to Chennai, when it collided with the car. The car was reduced to a mangled heap following the accident.

Ramesh Murthy (34), Manjunatha (38) and Muni Venkata Reddy (55), who were inside the car perished in the mishap. All of them hailed from Chikkaballapura town in Karnataka. Meanwhile, two others were rescued by the onlookers, even as the police rushed to their aid.

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue measures initiated by Chandragiri and Bhakarapeta police. Acknowledging the troubles faced on the accident-prone stretch, he said the department, in consultation with the national highway authorities, would soon take up measures to address the issue.

