Truck donated to Tirumala temple
Former MLA from Mulbagal in Karnataka, G. Manjunath on Sunday donated a truck worth ₹30 lakh to the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.
At a brief ceremony organised in front of the main temple complex, he along with 12 other vegetable donors handed over the keys and related documents to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.
The specially designed truck will be used for Nitya Annadanam activities.
