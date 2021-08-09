Truck carrying 34 buffaloes seized, 5 held

KADAPA

09 August 2021 00:57 IST

Police seized a Kerala-bound truck carrying 34 buffaloes and arrested five persons for illegal transportation of the animals, at Railway Kodur in Kadapa district late on Saturday night.

The animals were reportedly being taken to a slaughterhouse. The truck, coming from Telangana, was intercepted at around 8.45 p.m. at Railway Kodur, when the police found the buffaloes squeezed in the vehicle bound for Koduvally in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The police arrested the prime accused, Marthpoyil Shameer (34), and four others. A case was registered under the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977.

Advertising

Advertising

The animals were immediately sent to Tirupati on Sunday morning to be housed in a Goshala belonging to Radha Govinda Goraksha Samithi. The goshala secretary A.V. Krishna Rao said the animals would be made to undergo medical investigation and treatment for trauma and possible internal injuries.