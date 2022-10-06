Trough of low pressure to bring more rain in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh

State Disaster Management Authority advises people residing in low-lying areas to stay alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned people residing in the low-lying areas to stay alert as the trough of low pressure continues across the coastal region of the State.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts in the State in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the south coastal, Rayalaseema and north coastal areas of the State in the next two days, according to APSDMA Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar.

“People are advised to take precautions in the wake of the forecast. Those staying in the low-lying areas should be alert,” Dr. Ambedkar cautions.

Meanwhile, many parts in the State received heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. Eluru district received a rainfall of 1,065.9 mm, West Godavari 698.4 mm, and Krishna 658.2 mm in the last 24 hours. Ibrahimpatnam, Penuganchiprolu, G. Konduru, and Jaggaiahpeta received more than 40 mm rainfall.

As many rivulets and streams were overflowing and certain low-lying bridges in villages had been inundated, people were advised to exercise caution while crossing them.

In Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kalidindi, Nuzvid and other places, the rainwater had entered the houses in the low-lying areas.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in many areas in Guntur, Prakasam, East Godavari and other districts on Thursday.