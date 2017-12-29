Andhra Pradesh

Triple talaq: Muslim leaders decry passage of Bill

It is one-sided, says AIMPLB member Tayyaba

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AMPLB) member Syeda Aaisha Tayyaba and members of various Muslim organisations on Friday opposed the triple talaq Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, stating that it would cause injustice to members of the community.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Tayyaba said the decision taken by the Centre to pass the Bill was one-sided as many Muslims, including women, were opposing it as the Bill criminalised triple talaq.

‘Survey a farce’

Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi State general secretary Farooq Shubli said the Bill would not solve the problem. Instead, it would separate the couples and affect the children.

Jamaat-E-Islam leader Akbar Basha said the telephonic survey conducted on triple talaq was a farce. Muslims will teach a lesson to the BJP, the TDP, and other parties that supported the Bill in the ensuing general elections.

Leaders of various Muslim organisations participated.

