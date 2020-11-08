Andhra Pradesh

Trio held for posing as food safety officials

The Duvvada police arrested three persons for allegedly threatening and collecting money from several shopkeepers by masquerading as officials from the Food Safety Department, in the city on Saturday.

The main accused in the case was identified as V. Srinivas Kumar, a resident of Rajamahendravaram.

According to Duvvada police, Srinivas impersonated a food safety officer along with two others who posed as his driver and assistant, and were allegedly conducting raids on several pan shops and grocery stores in Duvvada. They were allegedly collecting money from the shopkeepers.

Police said that the public grew suspicious about the trio and caught them and informed the police. Cases have been booked and an investigation is on.

