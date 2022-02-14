Prakasam police recover ₹18 lakh in cash from them

South Coastal Range Deputy Inspector General C.M. Trivikram Varma briefing media about the breakthrough achieved in crime cases in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Prakasam police recover ₹18 lakh in cash from them

Prakasam police have resolved a series of highway theft cases with the arrest of three persons from Tamil Nadu and recovered ₹18 lakh in cash from them.

Special teams formed by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg stayed put in the neighbouring State for several days as part of their probe and nabbed Prakash, Muthu and Ponnuraj from Chennai on Monday.

The trio had reportedly laid their hands on container trucks at 10 different places in Chittoor, SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts during the year 2021 and decamped with garments and other goods worth ₹25.89 lakh.

They had reportedly sold the stolen goods in Chennai and Hyderabad, South Coastal Range Deputy Inspector General C.M. Trivikram Varma who oversaw the probe, told the media here on Monday.

Police are on the lookout for three others in this connection. On a complaint from a logistics provider that medicines worth ₹7.62 lakh were stolen from a parked container near Tetu village on the Chennai-Kolkata highway in Prakasam district, Kandukur police registered a case and began an investigation.

The accused had also reportedly decamped with 23 boxes of readymade garments from a parked container truck near Isukadarsi village, near Martur, the SP added.

Three held for murder

Prakasam police also resolved the case relating to the murder of 44-year-old Moddu Venkateswarlu at Nallaguntla village on February 9 with the arrest of three assailants B. Venkateswarlu(36), K. Anji(20) and K. Mohan (37) at Dornala late on Sunday. They had decided to hack to death the deceased following differences that had cropped up during the Gram Panchayat elections in the village held in February, the SP said.