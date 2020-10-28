Trimex company employees urge govt. to revive factory

‘Govt. should run the unit to protect livelihood of people dependent on it’

As many as 550 employees and 2,000 daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood with the closure of Trimex Sands Private Limited have been urging the Union and State governments to take steps for its revival either in private or public sector.

The company engaged in exploration of heavy beach sand minerals stopped its operations following the countrywide ban on beach sand mining by private companies clamped in February 2019. The Union government issued orders saying that mining of heavy minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, garnet, monazite and zircon should be done by government agencies only.

The government’s order had come as a big jolt for the company, its staff and the 2500 village dwellers and others who depended on the economic activity generated by the company in and around Vatsavalasa village of Gara mandal in the district.

Welfare activities

As part of its CSR activity, the company reportedly spent nearly ₹20 crore for the establishment of an English medium school, a medical centre and water plants. Except the school, the other service activities have been stopped due to lack of funds.

“The government has ignored the fate of employees while banning mining by private companies. Either Union or State governments can take up the responsibility to ensure livelihood for the employees and others,” said N. Kumar, an employee of the company.

“AP Mineral Development Corporation can be given the responsibility since the Union government had clearly stated that the factories can by operated by government agencies,” said K. Raju, another employee.

People of Vatsavalasa, Tulugu, Tonangi, Srikurmam and other villages are eagerly waiting for the revival of the factory. “Trimex Sands Private Limited is a major industry in the Srikakulam constituency. Its closure led to denial of jobs to many youngsters of Gara and Srikakulam mandals. The government should take immediate steps for reopening of the factory,” said T. Apparao, a resident of Vatsavalasa.