Trimex Sands donates ₹50 lakh for relief measures in flood-hit Vijayawada

Published - September 13, 2024 06:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Trimex Sands Private Limited business head Pradeep Koneru handing over the cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu in Vijayawada for the benefit of flood victims.

Trimex Sands Private Limited business head Pradeep Koneru handing over the cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu in Vijayawada for the benefit of flood victims.

Trimex Sands Private Limited business head Pradeep Koneru and executive director K. Vimala Devi donated ₹25 lakh each for taking up relief measures in the flood-affected Vijayawada. Mr. Pradeep handed over two cheques worth a total of ₹50 lakh to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

In a press release, Mr. Pradeep said that the company is always ready to do social service. He said that the company, which constructed a hospital and school in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district, has planned a to do a few more charitable works soon.

