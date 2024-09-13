Trimex Sands donates ₹50 lakh for relief measures in flood-hit Vijayawada

Trimex Sands Private Limited business head Pradeep Koneru and executive director K. Vimala Devi donated ₹25 lakh each for taking up relief measures in the flood-affected Vijayawada. Mr. Pradeep handed over two cheques worth a total of ₹50 lakh to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

In a press release, Mr. Pradeep said that the company is always ready to do social service. He said that the company, which constructed a hospital and school in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district, has planned a to do a few more charitable works soon.