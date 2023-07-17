Tricycles distrubuted to differently-abled persons in Vijayawada

July 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said the government under the rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is working towards making life easier for differently-abled persons.

He was speaking after distributing 31 tri-cycles, costing ₹37,27,000, to 31 differently-abled persons at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on July 17 (Monday). Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas and Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi were also present in the programme.

“A total of 200 applications were received from across the district. In the first phase, 70 persons will get the tricycles and the others will get them in subsequent phases,” the Collector said.

He added that any person aged between 18 and 45, who has passed Class X and with over 70% disability is eligible for receiving the tricycle. Registration is free of cost.