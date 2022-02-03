Tricolour unfurled at Jinnah Tower

Identity politics grip the historic town

Amid controversy over re-naming the historic Jinnah Tower in the city, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday unfurled the national flag at the tower in the presence of a large number of MLAs, MLCs, officials and the people, who thronged the busy commercial centre.

“I am happy that our government has given a befitting reply to the communal forces who tried to disturb the communal harmony prevailing in the town for many years. People should realise that no communal force can succeed in its attempts to create a wedge between two communities and destroy the secular fabric,” said Ms. Sucharita.

MLC Lella Appireddy said that historic Jinnah Tower, built in 1945 during the heydays of freedom struggle, had been an enduring symbol of communal harmony in the town for many years.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said the Jinnah Tower was constructed in the year 1945 by Lal Jan Basha, then a Congressman, in honour of Md. Ali Jinnah, who was then an advocate. Mr. Jinnah had argued successfully in a case relating to freedom fighters who were facing charges of arson during British rule. Mr. Basha invited Mr. Jinnah for a grand felicitation and constructed the tower. Mr. Jinnah, however, could not turn up for the meeting and sent his emissary, Jualiquat Khan who inaugurated the tower.

In 1965, when some corporators moved a resolution seeking to rename the tower, the resolution was rejected in the council.

The controversy began on January 26 when some members of Hindu Yuva Vahini tried to unfurl the national flag, but the attempt was foiled by the police. Senior BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao started tweeting condemning the police action and warning of severe repercussions if the Jinnah Tower was not renamed after former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

After a war of words between the YSRCP and BJP leaders, the Guntur Municipal Corporation started taking a series of measures to beautify the tower , including erecting a five feet iron fencing, painting the tower in national tricolour, and reviving the water fountain. The GMC also plans to set up colourful focus lights to add to the aesthetic value.