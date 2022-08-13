Tricolour hoisted on 150-foot tall pole in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

The youth should study biographies of freedom fighters, says Assembly Speaker

Staff Reporter SRIKAKULAM
August 13, 2022 19:12 IST

The national flag hoisted on a 150-foot-long pole in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Saturday said that several leaders of Srikakulam district played a key role in the independence struggle, while urging the young generation to study their biographies. He hoisted the Tricolour on a 150- foot tall pole on the premises of a temple constructed for Mahatama Gandhi in Shanti Nagar Colony of Srikakulam district.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam paying tributes to freedom fighter Chowdary Satyanarayana, in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Veera Gunnamma, Garimella Satyanarayana, Chowdary Satyanarayana, Gowthu Latchanna and others played a prominent role in the struggle. He hailed the initiative of Gandhi Mandir team for establishing statues of great leaders under one roof.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar assured to provide more civic amenities on the premises. Gandhi Mandir committee members Jami Bhima Sankar, M.V.S.S. Shastri, Natukulam Mohan and others were present.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app