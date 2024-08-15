GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tricolour flutters high in Tirupati on Independence Day

Published - August 15, 2024 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inspecting a guard of honour at the Independence Day parade in Tirupati on Thursday. Collector S. Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu are also present.

The National flag fluttered high atop several public and private buildings across Tirupati district on Thursday on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inspected the guard of honour at the Independence Day event conducted by the district administration at the Police Parade Grounds, along with the Collector S. Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu.

With Tirupati district having no representation in the cabinet, Mr. Reddy, representing SPSR Nellore district, was asked by the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to preside over the event being held at Tirupati. He later inspected the stalls arranged by the various departments at the venue and expressed satisfaction at the ones belonging to Animal Husbandry, Handicrafts and Natural Farming.

Meanwhile, at the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) headquarters, Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosh Rao assured to lay focus on tapping solar power and called upon the employees to dedicate themselves to providing quality power to the consumers.

In Chittoor district, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Police Training Centre and felicitated freedom fighter P.C. Rajan, along with MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Manikanta Chandolu.

