Tricolour flies high at industrial campuses

The 74th Independence Day was observed with great patriotic fervour at industrial complexes in Chittoor district on Saturday.
At the NTPC BHEL Power Projects Limited (NBPPL) campus in Mannavaram, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T. Baskaran hoisted the flag and recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters in getting independence.
He highlighted the importance of team work and a positive work culture among employees to help the company overcome the pandemic and surge ahead. He thanked the stakeholders including the government, customers, vendors and the local community for their support. Posters and essay-writing competitions were conducted for employees and their wards, who participated by wearing masks and following physical distancing.
At Sri City, Director P. Mukunda Reddy unfurled the tricolour and received a salute from the security force at an impressive parade. He appealed to the participants to continue to take precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, in his message, welcomed the way the industrial units were humming back to operation by following the physical distancing that had become the ‘new normal’. Vice-President (Customer Relations) Ramesh Kumar and security division in-charge M. Ramesh took part.
