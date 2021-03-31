Andhra Pradesh

Tricolour designer remembered

Students carrying a giant national tricolour as part of the centenary celebrations in Ongole on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Students from different schools paraded a giant national tricolour on the streets of Ongole to exhibit their patriotism as part of the centenary celebrations of the national flag designed by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya.

The tricolour was hoisted at a mammoth flag post erected at the railway station here by the Junior Chambers International’s Ongole unit led by its president Pawan Kumar and secretary L. Prasanna Kumar. It was on this day that the noted freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh had handed over the design to Mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada in 1921, which underwent some changes before its adoption as the country’s national flag.

