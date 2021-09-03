Tributes paid to YSR on death anniversary

‘He enjoys a special place in people’s hearts due to his welfare policies’

YSR Congress Party leaders paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his death anniversary at the YSRCP office here on Thursday.

“Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had endeared himself to the masses by introducing welfare schemes, which benefited all sections of the people. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power by following his ideals and accepting him as a mentor and guide, and implementing his policies,” Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Lok Sabha MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and T. Nagi Reddy were among those who paid rich tributes to the departed leader.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the YSRCP general secretary, said the party would continue to enjoy the goodwill and trust of the people only when party workers and leaders lived up to their aspirations.

Mr. Satyanarayana described the untimely death of YSR as an ‘irreparable loss’ to the State. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari recalled how YSR had given a new meaning to ‘welfare’ through his schemes that were designed to ensure maximum uplift for the poor.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that YSR had made a special place for himself in people’s hearts through his schemes like Aarogyasri, free power supply for farmers, house sites for the poor and fee reimbursement to weaker sections and minorities. His son, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was following in his footsteps, the Tourism Minister said.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, party leaders Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Tynala Vijay Kumar and Malla Vijaya Prasad were among those who attended the programme.

‘Allegations baseless’

Reacting to allegations by Opposition that he was getting involved in land issues, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that he had no interest in making money. “I am here on the directions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to look after the affairs of the party in north Andhra. My intention is to serve the people and ensure development of the region. There are no lands in my name in Visakhapatnam so far. I have plans to settle in the city in the future,” he said.

He said that he would soon give two toll-free numbers to enable people to lodge complaints against anyone indulging in ‘land grabbing’ in his name. Legal action would be initiated against such persons, he said, and said he had lodged a police complaint in the past when some persons had tried to misuse his name for official favours. The accused were arrested in those cases, he said.