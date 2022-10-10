Tributes paid to warriors on Indian Air Force Day

The IAF’s announcement to recruit more women under the new Agnipath scheme will give an opportunity to them to prove their mettle in the armed services

War veteran Nepalli Nageswara Rao, who had taken part in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, speaking during the 90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Tributes were paid to Indian Air Force(IAF) warriors at the 90th IAF Day at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking of the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Defence Veterans Association Chairman Neppalli Nageswara Rao recalled the history of the IAF that officially came into being on October 8, 1932.

The IAF’s announcement to recruit more women under the new Agnipath scheme will give an opportunity to them to prove their mettle in the armed services. They could start their career in a disciplined manner and come out with a corpus of ₹30 lakh after a stint in the armed forces. They would get preference during recruitment in various organisations later, he added.

“We look forward to joining the IAF with great hopes,” a group of Agniveer aspirants said on the sidelines of the meeting.

Joining the armed forces has been a cherished goal of youth especially from western parts of Prakasam district as at least one person from each family in Markapur revenue division work in the defence forces in various capacities.

Commander B.P.S. Rao, Officer in-charge of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme(ECHS) in Nellore, highlighted the benefits of the ECHS. Wing Commander M Surendra from ECHS, Giddalur said ECHS members could also get reimbursed for medicines purchased locally.

National Ex-Servicemen Coordination Committee Chairman Lingala Jagan Reddy raised various issues concerning ex-servicemen during the meeting presided over by Prakasam District Ex-Servicemen Association president Chunduri Sreerama Murthy