Tributes paid to Tanguturi on his birth anniversary

First CM of Andhra State ensured construction of Prakasam Barrage, says Collector

VIJAYAWADA NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the first Chief Minister of Andhra State Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu is an inspiration to future generations.

Mr. Rao along with other officials offered floral tributes to the portrait of Tanguturi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“Prakasam Panthulu is called as Andhra Kesari for his courageous fight against the Simon Commission. He started a newspaper called Swaraj in 1928 and later became the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency in 1946 and subsequently the first CM of Andhra State,” Mr. Rao said.

He ensured the construction of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, the Collector added.