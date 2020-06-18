Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to Santosh Babu

Rich tributes were paid to Col. Santosh Babu, the brave soldier from Suryapet who was among the several martyred at Ladakh due to Chinese aggression.

Former MP Chinta Mohan garlanded to the martyr’s portrait and called him a ‘proud son of the Telugu soil’. He appealed to the centre for a decent financial assistance and requested the Telangana government to provide a job in the equivalent of Sub-Collector cadre to his widow.

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy paid tributes to the departed soldier at the Armed Reserve parade grounds. As Mr. Reddy garlanded Santosh Babu’s portrait at the martyr’s memorial, all the police personnel stood in silence for a few minutes as a mark of respect.

