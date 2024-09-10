ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry in Tirupati

Published - September 10, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Floral tributes were paid to noted scholar Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s portrait at Sri Venkateswara Oriental College on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of TTD Hindu Dharmika Projects and Annamacharya Project garlanding the statue of Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Rich tributes were paid to renowned scholar, epigraphist and the first ‘peishkar’ of the Tirumala temple, Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, on the occasion of his 43rd death anniversary, at a literary meet organised here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) vice-chancellor V. Uma said that the lives of great people like Sastry needed to be remembered and emulated. In her address on Sastry’s research, she recalled his unique service to the temple by unravelling the history of Srivari temple. “The first inscription unearthed by Sastry states that Pallava queen Samavai presented the silver idol of Srinivasa Murthy to the temple in the ninth century,” she observed.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials of Hindu Dharmika Project and Annamacharya Project led by its director Akella Vibhishana Sharma garlanded Sastry’s statue installed in front of Sri Venkateswara University and paid tributes.

Similarly, floral tributes were paid to noted scholar Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s portrait at the Sri Venkateswara Oriental College on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US