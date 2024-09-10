Tributes paid to Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry in Tirupati

Rich tributes were paid to renowned scholar, epigraphist and the first ‘peishkar’ of the Tirumala temple, Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, on the occasion of his 43rd death anniversary, at a literary meet organised here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) vice-chancellor V. Uma said that the lives of great people like Sastry needed to be remembered and emulated. In her address on Sastry’s research, she recalled his unique service to the temple by unravelling the history of Srivari temple. “The first inscription unearthed by Sastry states that Pallava queen Samavai presented the silver idol of Srinivasa Murthy to the temple in the ninth century,” she observed.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials of Hindu Dharmika Project and Annamacharya Project led by its director Akella Vibhishana Sharma garlanded Sastry’s statue installed in front of Sri Venkateswara University and paid tributes.

Similarly, floral tributes were paid to noted scholar Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s portrait at the Sri Venkateswara Oriental College on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.