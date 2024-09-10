GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry in Tirupati

Floral tributes were paid to noted scholar Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s portrait at Sri Venkateswara Oriental College on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary

Published - September 10, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of TTD Hindu Dharmika Projects and Annamacharya Project garlanding the statue of Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Rich tributes were paid to renowned scholar, epigraphist and the first ‘peishkar’ of the Tirumala temple, Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, on the occasion of his 43rd death anniversary, at a literary meet organised here on Tuesday.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) vice-chancellor V. Uma said that the lives of great people like Sastry needed to be remembered and emulated. In her address on Sastry’s research, she recalled his unique service to the temple by unravelling the history of Srivari temple. “The first inscription unearthed by Sastry states that Pallava queen Samavai presented the silver idol of Srinivasa Murthy to the temple in the ninth century,” she observed.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials of Hindu Dharmika Project and Annamacharya Project led by its director Akella Vibhishana Sharma garlanded Sastry’s statue installed in front of Sri Venkateswara University and paid tributes.

Similarly, floral tributes were paid to noted scholar Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s portrait at the Sri Venkateswara Oriental College on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

