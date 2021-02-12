Tributes paid to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay

Rich tributes were paid to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, a great humanist and former president of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary, at the BJP office at Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Thursday.

BJP State general secretary and MLC P.V.N. Madhav recalled that while everyone had thought that it was the end of the Jana Sangh after the death of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, they later realised that they were mistaken. Pt. Upadhyay had not only revived the party but also strengthened it all over the country with his hard work and dedication, Mr. Madhav said.

BJP Parliamentary district president M. Raveendra said that Pt. Upadhyay, who was born in an ordinary family, had attained great heights with his hard work. His death on the railway tracks near Mughal Sarai railway station in UP on February 11, 1968 remains a mystery.

BJP State official representative K. Suhasini Anand, State executive members M. Nagendra, S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, Sagi Kasi Viswanadha Raju, district general secretaries K.V.S.N. Prasad, S. Jagapathi Raja Bahadur and J. Damodar Yadav were among those who attended.