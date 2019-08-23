Tributes paid to Prakasam

“Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s honesty and dedication to the administration of the State has been a source of inspiration for all of us,” said Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, , at the 147th birth anniversary of the first Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra State after it was carved out of Madras State.

The Minister, along with Vijayawada (Central) Malladi Vishnu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Joint Collector Madhavi Latha honoured the statue of Prakasam with flowers and paid their respects to the freedom fighter.

“The historic Prakasam barrage has been named after him to commemorate his sacrifices to the State and the Country. His courageous struggle towards the Indian Independence movement must be an inspiration to us all,” the Minister said.

Mr. Vishnu said that Andhra Pradesh government would celebrate his anniversary with vigour and pride. He also said the Praksam was known for his just administration as the first CM of the erstwhile Andhra State.