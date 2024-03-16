GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu in his home district

March 16, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Hari Narayanan paying tributes to the statue of Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary in Nellore on Saturday.

Tributes were paid to Sri Potti Sriramulu on his 123rd birth anniversary on Saturday. At his native place in Nellore, which has been named after him as ‘Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore’ district, the District Collector M. Hari Narayanan garlanded Sriramulu’s statue at Atmakur bus station junction.

While paying his tribute, Mr. Narayanan recalled the fast unto death undertaken by the ‘Amarajeevi’ for the creation of the State. “Several freedom fighters and crusaders have etched a place in our hearts and Potti Sriramulu is one of them for his struggle for the creation of states on linguistic basis,” he said, calling upon the youth to draw inspiration from the storied life of Potti Sriramulu.

BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah also took part.

