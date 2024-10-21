ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to police martyrs in Sri Sathya Sai district

Updated - October 21, 2024 07:44 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

SP V. Ratna carrying a wreath to pay tributes to the police martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day, at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

District Collector T.N. Chetan and Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna highlighted the significance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by police officers while selflessly discharging their duties for the social good on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at martyrs pylon here on Monday. They urged the public to remember the bravery and commitment of the police martyrs who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

SP Ratna called on the people to honour the sacrifices of the martyred police personnel. She stressed the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order and highlighted the significance of organising the Police Martyrs’ Week to raise public awareness about their contributions and sacrifices.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy expressed gratitude for the dedicated services of the police in maintaining discipline.

Officials of the district administration, Police and Forest departments paid their respects at the pylon. The officials assured the families of the martyred police personnel that the department would offer support and distributed cheques for financial assistance.

