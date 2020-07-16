Tributes paid to police CI who died of virus

Rich tributes were paid to H. Venkateswarlu, Circle Inspector of District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) of Tirupati Urban Police District, who died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection on Wednesday night.
Having tested positive for teh virus, Venkateswarlu was admitted to the State COVID hospital some ten days ago.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Ananthapuram Range) Kanthi Rana Tata, Superintendents of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy (Tirupati Urban) and S. Senthil Kumar (Chittoor) and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Gireesha paid tributes to the mortal remains of Venkateswarlu at the Armed Reserve Parade Grounds in Tirupati on Thursday.
Venkateswarlu had discharged his duty in various capacities in Tirupati and Chittoor police districts.
The Circle Inspector’s colleagues recalled his relentless efforts to check the spread of virus in Tirupati and Srikalahasti.
Mr. Tata, Mr. Reddy and other officials also consoled the bereaved family members and assured all possible support ffrom the department amily. Additional SP Rishant Reddy (Special Enforcement Branch), E. Supraja (Admin) Venkateswara Naik (Crime) were present on the occasion. .
