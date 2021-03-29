Tributes paid to NTR on TDP foundation day

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 March 2021 18:07 IST

‘Late leader shown the power of Telugus to the whole world’

Rich tributes were paid to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the foundation day of the party on Monday. Party leaders garlanded the statue of NTR on Beach Road.

Former Minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness that the party, which was established for the poor, has completed 40 years of existence. He recalled that NTR had created history by defeating the grand old Congress party, within nine months after establishing the TDP.

NTR had shown the power of the Telugu people to the whole world. NTR had contributed to the empowerment of women by providing them a share in the family property. He expressed optimism that the TDP would win the bypoll in Tirupati and that it would regain its past glory.

The foundation day celebrations were also held at the party office in the city. Party leaders garlanded the statue of NTR and paid tributes. Party leaders Md. Nazeer and Podugu Kumar recalled the contribution of NTR in bringing recognition to Telugu language all over India.

TDP Corporators Konada Chinna and Meka Satyakiran were among those who participated. The foundation day celebrations were also held at various places in the district.