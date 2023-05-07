Tributes paid to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju on his death anniversary

May 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Rich tributes were paid to Manyam Veerudu Alluri Sitaramaraju, on the occasion of his 99 th death anniversary, across the State on Sunday.

Leaders of the Congress party, Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) and Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU), Kshatriya Seva Samithi (KSS) and other organisations garlanded the statues of Sitaramaraju at different places in the State.

In Vijayawada, IFTU and PDSU activists garlanded the statue of Sitaramaraju, located near the Budameru bridge.

IFU State general secretary K. Polari, PDSU State secretary I. Rajesh, Congress State Legal Cell chairman V. Gurunadham, leaders B. Nageswara Rao, P.Y. Kiran, Ganesh, and POW city unit president K. Durga were among those who paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

They recalled the services of Sitaramaraju to the people living in the Agency areas, particularly the tribes. Sitaramaraju fought for tribals and waged a war against the Britishers. He sacrificed his life for the tribes, the leaders said.