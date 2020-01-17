Tributes paid to farmers who died after move to shift capital

As part of the ‘One State, One Capital’ campaign of the Save Amaravati Joint Action Committee, its members, comprising mainly those from the TDP and the CPI, paid tributes to the 18 farmers who had given their land for the capital and lost their lives.

Led by former District Grandhalaya chairman J. Ghouse Moiddin, they took out a rally and stood at the NTR Circle denouncing the YSRCP government’s proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

They said that 28,000 farmers had sacrificed their lands for the State to have a world-class capital, but the government was not taking forward the construction activity and proposing to shift the capital, which would adversely impact the capital region farmers in Amaravati.

The activists lighted candles and paid tributes to the 18 farmers, who had lost their lives till date reportedly unable to put up with the uncertainty and other reasons.

The JAC leaders made an appeal to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue the capital in Amaravati and develop the other regions of the State.

“We are not against decentralised development. But the legislature and executive functions must be from one place. All heads of departments must sit at one place so that decisions can be taken without delay,” said CPI leader Sriramulu.