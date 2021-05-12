Tributes paid to COVID victims

12 May 2021 23:26 IST

Leaders of Opposition parties on Wednesday paid tributes to people who had contracted the COVID-19 virus and died due to shortage of oxygen supply.

Party leaders from the TDP, Congress, and Left parties lit candles at their homes and paid homage to the victims.

A.P. Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath alleged that thousands of people had lost their lives due to the mishandling of the pandemic by the Centre and the State governments. Acute shortage of oxygen supply was resulting in deaths of hapless virus victims while the governments were trying to shirk responsibility by merely announcing ex gratia to the victims’ families, he said.

The Congress leader said governments should take effective measures at least now to prevent further deaths by ensuring adequate supply of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines.

The party’s working presidents N. Thulasi Reddy and Mastan Vali paid tributes to the COVID victims.