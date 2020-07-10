Tributes paid to constable who died of COVID-19

KADAPA

10 July 2020 23:03 IST

The Kadapa district police paid tributes to Varaprasad, an Armed Reserve head constable who succumbed to COVID-19 recently.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan garlanded Varaprasad’s portrait at his office on Friday, while police personnel stood in silence for a couple of minutes in respect to the departed soul. Terming the incident ‘unfortunate’, Mr. Anburajan said that the department would reach out to the family of the deceased and extend all support, apart from conducting his funeral in a grand manner.

Mr. Anburajan appealed to the public to understand the risks being taken by the policemen to keep people safe and extend cooperation in keeping the disease at bay. He said that no one should venture out of their home without a face mask and follow social distancing at all times.

Deputy Superintendents of Police U. Suryanarayana (Kadapa town) and Ramanaiah (Armed Reserve) took part.