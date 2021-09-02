Tributes paid to B.S. Murty on birth centenary

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 September 2021 01:18 IST

Rich tributes were paid to late B.S. Murty, former principal of Andhra University College of Arts Commerce and Law, on his birth centenary here on Wednesday.

Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar, former Rector of Andhra University, recalled his association with Murty, a product of Yale School of Law in the United States. He recollected his interaction with Murty when Andhra University College of Law was started in Machilipatnam in 1943.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. S. Sumitra, Principal of B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, read out a tribute to Murty sent by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Several present and former professors of law and former students of the college spoke about Murty at the meeting.

Many of his students, who knew him and rose to high positions such as Prof. R. Venkat Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bangalore, sent their tributes, said former Physical Director of AU P.R. Narayanswami.