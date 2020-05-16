Tributes paid to Army jawan

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2020 22:53 IST

Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Sapper/ OPEM Sapala Shanmukha Rao on arrival to Visakhapatnam at INS Dega by AN32 Aircraft of Indian Air Force on Saturday. Shanmukha Rao of 3 Engineer Regiment while on a patrolling-cum-snow clearance party came under avalanche in North Sikkim, was trapped under ice and lost his live. Wreath laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at INS Dega with a ceremonial guard of the Navy. Commanding Officer of INS Dega placed a wreath on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC. Wreaths were also placed by the officials from Station HQs (Army), district administration and the city police. The funeral was held at his native place at Rottavalasa, Sarubujjili in Srikakulam district with military honours and a guard of honour from the Police Department.

