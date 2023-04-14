ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Ambedkar

April 14, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata recalled the services of B.R. Ambedkar, who was the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Kanthi Rana, along with other officers, paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at the Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua participated in the Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations at Tallapalem village. He garlanded the statue of the leader and recalled his services to the nation.

AP State Food Commission Chairman Chitha Vijay Pratap Reddy garlanded the portrait of Ambedkar at the Food Commission office in the city, and paid floral tributes to him.

