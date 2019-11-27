Tributes paid to Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Collector V. Vinay Chand garlanded a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Collectorate and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

“It is incumbent upon every citizen to follow the values enshrined in the Constitution and treat all people in an equal manner,” Mr. Vinay Chand said, before reading aloud a pledge on adhering to non-violence. Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar and other officials also participated in the ceremony.

Trainee Collector Pratishta M., DRO M. Sridevi and other officials participated in the ceremony.

PSU staff take pledge

Elsewhere, employees of several industries and organisations in the city took a pledge vowing to discharge their constitutional responsibilities to mark the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution.

VPT chairman K. Ramamohana Rao said that it was the responsibility of each and every individual to respect the Constitution, and later administered a pledge on the preamble of the Constitution to employees.

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant executive director K.V. Vidya Sagar administered the pledge among the heads of departments. He said ‘Samvidhan Divas’ was being observed on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution.

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) arranged a lecture by Y. Satyanarayana, founder director and first Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU. In his speech, he described Constitution as ‘a live institution’ and not just a written document.

APEPDCL CMD S. Nagalakshmi, Director (Operations) K. Rajabapaiah and other employees paid rich tributes to Ambedkar. Ms. Nagalakshmi said that while people should always defend their rights, they should also not forget their duties.

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) also observed the occasion.

Efforts hailed

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava recalled the contributions of the great leaders who worked tirelessly to give India a Constitution. He administered an oath to the officials and employees that they would always uphold the ideals and values of the Constitution.

A meeting was held at the Public Library at Dwarakanagar. Former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Y.C. Simhadri presided. The participants paid tributes to a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar.

VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao participated as chief guest and recalled the contribution of Dr. Ambedkar in the drafting of the Constitution.

Former V-C of Adikavi Nannayya University P. George Victor, KGH Superintendent Dr. G. Arjuna, former SP of Police (Vigilance) Y. Prem Babu were among those who participated.

At Andhra Medical College (AMC), noted advocate Prudhviraj, who participated as chief guest, spoke on the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. IGNOU Regional Director S. Raja Rao paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.