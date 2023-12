December 16, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of various departments paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his 71st death anniversary, on Friday.

West Godavari district Collector, P. Prasanthi said that Potti Sriramulu had sacrificed his to achieve separate Statehood for Andhra Pradesh. NTR district Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajita Vajendla garlanded portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid tributes to the leader.

