Tributes paid to Alluri

KAKINADA

04 July 2021 23:28 IST

Freedom fighter Alluri Seeta Rama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary was celebrated across East Godavari district on Sunday, by remembering his contribution in the Indian freedom struggle.

In Kakinada, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy offered floral tributes at a statue of Alluri. In the Rampa agency, Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi offered floral tributes to Alluri.

