Tribals thank Collector for visiting their habitations for first time

Officials discharge 6.87 lakh cusecs from Polavaram Project

The joy of the tribal people knew no boundaries. Many Koya and Kondareddy tribal people, who spent some time with District Collector Kartikeya Misra on Monday, thanked him for visiting their villages.

“This is the first time that I have seen the Sir (Collector) in my village. I was born in Koruturu, but I don’t know my age. As per my knowledge, no Collector has visited our hamlet in the last few decades,” said K. Bullemma, an elderly woman.

Many tribal people, who shifted into the temporary sheds erected on the hills following floods in the Godavari, came near the boat and welcomed the guest into their villages.

The Collector, who sat at the ‘grama chavadi’ in Koida, Velerupadu and Kuruturu villages, spend some time with the tribal people and interacted with the women, children and heads of the families. He moved in the streets and visited some houses.

When he saw Ms. Bullemma in a group of locals, the Collector went near her, inquired about her health condition, and asked whether she was getting old age pension. Ms. Bullemma said the grama volunteer was giving pension regularly.

Mr. Misra enquired with K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer O. Anand and Polavaram MRO Sumathi on supply of ration and vegetables to Cheeduru, Tekuru, Mamidigondi, Kothuru and other habitations, where the flood situation was bad.

Two primary school students, Swathi and Aparna, thanked the Collector for visiting their village. During an interaction with Mr. Misra, the girls said that they wanted to become teachers. The tribal peoples gave a warm send off to the official at Velerupadu, Koida and Koruturu hamlets.

“I request the villagers not to venture into the river which is in spate, and move on countrymade boats. The government is making all arrangements to shift the Polavaram project evacuees to the rehabilitation colonies,” Mr. Misra said.

Later, he visited the cofferdam and the spillway at Polavaram. Officials said the discharge was about 6.87 lakh and the flood was receding.

At a review meeting conducted on the boat, the Collector inquired with the Revenue, K.R. Puram ITDA, Medical and Health, AP Transco, Irrigation and other departments officers on flood situation and evacuation of the victims.