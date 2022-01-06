Tribals stage protest in Visakha Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2022 15:48 IST

A large number of tribals have been staging protests at various places in Visakha Agency following a bandh call given by several tribal organisations demanding to resolve long pending issues in the Agency areas, in Visakhapatnam on January 6.

Many protesters were detained by the police after they tried to stop RTC buses at Paderu since 5 a.m. Huge police force was deployed at various places in the wake of the bandh call.

According to a member of Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangam (APGS), Appalanarasayya, one of their major demands is to renew the Vidhya volunteer posts by the State Government in Visakhapatnam Agency. After much delay, three months’ salary was credited to the volunteers last month, but our demand is to renew their posts, he said.

He also said that the Government should increase mess charges and also increase scholarship of tribal students keeping in view of rise in prices of essential commodities and other charges. The Government should also provide 100% reservation for tribals in employment and education in the Agency areas, he added.

The tribal organisations say that their protest has the complete support of the people.