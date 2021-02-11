Tribals rescue adult ‘Leopard cat’ in Rampa agency in Andhra Pradesh

An adult Leopard cat rescued by locals at Pandiri Maamidikota village in East Godavari agency. Photo: Special Arrangement

The villagers rescued the wildlife by trapping it in a wooden cage and later informed the Wildlife Management Division authorities at Rampachodavaram on Thursday morning.

An adult Leopard cat (Prinailurus bengalensis) has reportedly entered the tribal habitation of Pandiri Maamidikota in Rampa agency on Wednesday night and it was rescued by the villagers. The village is nearly 15km away from the Papikonda National Park, a home for Leopard cat in Andhra Pradesh.

In a video captured and shared by the locals with the Forest Department, the Leopard cat is seen healthy and appears unhurt. The locals did not harm the wildlife and provided a peaceful environment.

Speaking to The Hindu, Forest Ranger (Rampachodavaram-Wildlife) Mr. Durga Ramprasad has said; “The local tribals have communicated about the entry of Leopard cat into their habitation. Our team comprising a Veterinarian, Dr. Andra Phaneendra, has been deployed for the rescue operation”.

Dr. Andra Phanindra told The Hindu; “We are prepared to provide the first aid to the wildlife in the event of any requirement. It will be released into the nearby reserve forest based on its health condition”.

According to the available statistics, the Leopard cat was recorded for the first time in the Papikonda National Park in January 2015 and a road kill was also recorded in recent years. The hunting of Leopard cat attracts punishment under the Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.