Tribals rescue adult ‘Leopard cat’ in Rampa agency in Andhra Pradesh

An adult Leopard cat (Prinailurus bengalensis) has reportedly entered the tribal habitation of Pandiri Maamidikota in Rampa agency on Wednesday night and it was rescued by the villagers. The village is nearly 15km away from the Papikonda National Park, a home for Leopard cat in Andhra Pradesh.
The villagers rescued the wildlife by trapping it in a wooden cage and later informed the Wildlife Management Division authorities at Rampachodavaram on Thursday morning.
In a video captured and shared by the locals with the Forest Department, the Leopard cat is seen healthy and appears unhurt. The locals did not harm the wildlife and provided a peaceful environment.
Speaking to The Hindu, Forest Ranger (Rampachodavaram-Wildlife) Mr. Durga Ramprasad has said; “The local tribals have communicated about the entry of Leopard cat into their habitation. Our team comprising a Veterinarian, Dr. Andra Phaneendra, has been deployed for the rescue operation”.
Dr. Andra Phanindra told The Hindu; “We are prepared to provide the first aid to the wildlife in the event of any requirement. It will be released into the nearby reserve forest based on its health condition”.
According to the available statistics, the Leopard cat was recorded for the first time in the Papikonda National Park in January 2015 and a road kill was also recorded in recent years. The hunting of Leopard cat attracts punishment under the Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath