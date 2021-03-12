Tribals organise peace rally against Maoists

A large number of tribals, including women, youth and students, took part in a peace rally against the Maoists protesting the attacks on villagers, at Sileru in Kothapalle mandal of G.K. Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district, here on Thursday.
Locals took out the rally holding candles from Ramalayam Junction to Main Road Junction. Later, they formed a human chain at the junction and expressed solidarity with the family of Korra Pilku (35) who was allegedly killed by the Maoists on March 5.
A group of around 15 Maoists, reportedly led by Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan of Galikonda area committee, came to Kothapalle, took away Pilku, a tribal and former militia member, and murdered him. Police said that the Maoists killed Pilku as they suspected him to be a police informer as he had stopped working for them.
During the protest, the tribals stated that the Maoists are against the development of tribals. They also demanded severe action against the Maoists alleging that the rebels are not allowing development in their locality.
