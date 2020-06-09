Tribals in Chintoor Agency take out rally against torching of machinery

The tribals of Venkatramapuram hamlet in Chintoor Agency on Monday took out a rally, condemning the suspected Maoists’ act of torching the machinery at the ongoing road and bridge works on Saturday.

Raising slogans and holding placards and photographs of the incident, the tribals, including women and children, took out the rally from their hamlet to the project area (Sarivela -Venkatramapuram), where the Maoists reportedly set fire to the machinery.

‘For better access’

The tribals questioned the motive behind the act, and said that such acts would be an impediment to development of the Agency. The project, once completed, would provide the tribals better access to the mainland, particularly during times of health emergency, as it connects Venkatramapuram hamlet in Tummala panchayat with Sarivela to reach the Chintoor headquarters.

Later, some of protesters left for the Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA) headquarters in Chintoor where they submitted a written representation to the ITDA-Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana, appealing him to initiate action to resume the construction activity across the Chandravanka stream, which has been stalled since Saturday.

Speaking with The Hindu: Mr. Ramana said: “We have received requests from the tribals, seeking resumption of the construction activity of the road and the bridge.”

Referring to the representations by the tribals, Mr. Ramana added that the tribals of Tummala panchayat have reiterated that they would be deprived of safe access to reach the Chintoor headquarters for medical and health needs during the rainy season in the absence of the bridge and road works.