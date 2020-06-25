Andhra Pradesh

Tribals go for voluntary lockdown in Araku

Shops shut voluntarily at Araku Valley on Thursday.

Girijan outfit worried about COVID-19 cases emerging in the area

The Girijan Sangham and other citizens’ associations in Araku have decided to go for a voluntary lockdown in the agency areas from Thursday.

The decision was taken by the associations in collaboration with merchants’ association as the agency areas have reported five COVID-19 cases in the last few days from Munchingput, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru.

“Since cases are now coming up in the agency areas, we have decided for a voluntary lockdown,” said Uma Maheshwara Rao of the Girijan Sangham.

From Thursday, all shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and hotels will only give parcels and diners will not be allowed.

“We also demand that weekly shandies be closed for the time being, till things normalise,” said Killo Surendra of the Girijan Joint Action Committee.

Villages barricaded

The tribals have also erected barricades at village entry points to restrict the entry of outsiders and movement of locals.

They also demanded that the district administration restrict the entry of tourists in Araku valley and organise screening centres at all entry points.

“After Araku, we are planning to impose a similar lockdown in Paderu and other parts of the agency area,” said Mr. Surendra.

