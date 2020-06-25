Tribals go for voluntary lockdown in Araku

The Girijan Sangham and other citizens’ associations in Araku have decided to go for a voluntary lockdown in the agency areas from Thursday.
The decision was taken by the associations in collaboration with merchants’ association as the agency areas have reported five COVID-19 cases in the last few days from Munchingput, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru.
“Since cases are now coming up in the agency areas, we have decided for a voluntary lockdown,” said Uma Maheshwara Rao of the Girijan Sangham.
From Thursday, all shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and hotels will only give parcels and diners will not be allowed.
“We also demand that weekly shandies be closed for the time being, till things normalise,” said Killo Surendra of the Girijan Joint Action Committee.
Villages barricaded
The tribals have also erected barricades at village entry points to restrict the entry of outsiders and movement of locals.
They also demanded that the district administration restrict the entry of tourists in Araku valley and organise screening centres at all entry points.
“After Araku, we are planning to impose a similar lockdown in Paderu and other parts of the agency area,” said Mr. Surendra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath