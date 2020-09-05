Tribals foil bid to bury new born baby alive in East Godavari agency

A new born male baby has been rescued by the locals by retrieving him from a pit on the outskirts of Krishnavaram village under Yetapaka police limits in East Godavari agency on Saturday morning.

According to police, the shepherds have noticed that the miscreants were burying the baby in a pit in an isolated area on Saturday morning and later alerted the locals. The locals including women rushed to the spot and retrieved the baby from the pit.

Yetapaka Circle Inspector M.G. Rama Krishna told The Hindu; “The health condition of the baby is out of danger and admitted to Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam town. The doctors have said that the baby was responding to medical treatment".

"The weight of the baby is one kilogram. The details of the baby's family are not known. The investigation is on to nab the miscreants who have absconded", said Mr. Rama Krishna.