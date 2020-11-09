Tribals demand new district for Rampa with Alluri’s name

A study revealed the desire of local people, says Sadhana Samithi

Members of the Rampachodavaram District Sadhana Samithi (RDSS) and the Alluri Seetaramaraju Yuvajana Sangham (ASYS) on Monday demanded creation of a new district with headquarters at Ramachodavaram from the existing Araku parliamentary segment.

The group of locals submitted a representation to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer Praveen Adithya here, reminding him that the proposal to create a new district headquartered at Araku would land thousands of tribals in trouble in the Rampa agency.

The State government’s proposal of creating new districts with the jurisdiction of the existing parliament segments is being studied by an expert committee.

“Given the distance and geographical features of the Rampa agency, a new district should be created with headquarters at Rampachodavaram from the Araku parliament segment. The tribals in the Rampa agency have expressed the same desire during the field visits conducted recently by the RDSS,” said its president Balu Akkisa.

ASYS founder president Padala Veerabhadra Rao told Mr. Praveen Adithya that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to create a new district with headquarters at Rampachodavaram, naming it after freedom fighter Alluri Seetaramaraju during his election campaign. The promise should be kept. Mr. Veerabhadra Rao felicitated Mr. Praveen Adithya and presented him with an idol of Alluri.