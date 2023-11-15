HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribals demand 100% quota for teachers’ posts in scheduled area of Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court judgment has impacted the lives of many tribal teachers, they say

November 15, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Tribal people staging a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Tribal people staging a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The future of tribal people will be at stake if the non-tribals are appointed to teachers’ posts on a contract basis in the scheduled areas in Andhra Pradesh, CITU general secretary Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Addressing a gathering of more than 200 tribal people who came from Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said: “It has been three years since the G.O. 3, which gives us a guarantee that 100% of teachers’ posts in the scheduled areas of the State should be reserved for tribals, was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2020. This has impacted the lives of many tribal teachers.” He demanded that 100% reservation system be restored.

“Not many tribal children reach higher education. According to 2011 Census, the national literacy rate stands at 73%, while the same for tribal areas is 59%. A few of us who managed to complete studies and are in a position to teach while other children are jobless,” said Adivasi Matrubhasha Upadhyaya Sangham State secretary S. Domdu.

Members of the Adivasi Girijan Sangham flayed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for making “false promises” to tribal people. “We were told Alluri Sithama Raju and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts were created for the benefit of tribal people. Who is getting benefited?,” the members asked, adding that when the Integrated Child Development Society released a notification for 22 vacant posts in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, not one of them was reserved for tribals.

They also demanded that the salaries of tribal teachers be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹26,000. “Around 1,400 tribal teachers, who were roped in to impart education to children in their mother tongue in the scheduled areas, are getting a meagre ₹5,000. This is not enough even to run two-wheelers,” the members said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / tribals / social problems

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.