Tribals bear the brunt of bad roads in Palakonda

Recent rains under the impact of Cyclone Jawad have further worsened the condition of roads, as seen here in Kuddapalli panchayat of Sithampet mandal in Srikakulam district.

SRIKAKULAM

15 December 2021 00:40 IST

‘Patients in interior villages of Srikakulam district unable to go to hospital’

Hundreds of tribal people in Palakonda mandal of Srikakulam district are reportedly facing hardships due to a lack of proper roads to many interior villages in the mandal.

The condition of most roads has gone from bad to worse, complain the tribals. They also lamented the ‘repeated delays’ in sanctioning of funds by the government for repairs of damaged roads.

“Tribal people who use their own vehicles to commute to Palakonda, Bhamini, Kotturu and other remote places are unable to travel for many weeks. Palakonda division received heavy rains under the impact of Cyclone Jawad. The stagnation of water has worsened the condition of roads in Kuddapalli, Palamanuguda, Bandhamanuguda, Chilakammaguda and other places,” CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretariat member M. Tirupati Rao said on Tuesday, urging ITDA-Sithampeta officials to commence repairs of damaged roads, particularly in hilly areas, at the earliest.

“Many drivers are reluctant to operate vehicles to tribal villages. As there is no transport facility, many patients are unable to access medical care as they need to come to Palakonda for treatment,” he added. The tribal farmers are unable to transport their produce to nearby towns, Mr. Tirupati Rao said, adding that the party would launch an agitation if the government failed to take remedial action within a week’s time.